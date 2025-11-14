BYU hosts Fresno State following Long’s 21-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) at BYU Cougars (3-0) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays BYU…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-0) at BYU Cougars (3-0)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State plays BYU after Emilia Long scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 78-53 victory against the Seattle U Redhawks.

BYU went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Cougars shot 42.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Fresno State went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 64.6 points per game and shot 41.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.