BYU Cougars to host Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Wednesday

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU hosts Coastal Carolina.

BYU went 8-7 at home a season ago while going 13-17 overall. The Cougars averaged 67.9 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc last season.

Coastal Carolina went 23-9 overall a season ago while going 8-5 on the road. The Chanticleers averaged 13.5 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

