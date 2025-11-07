BYU and San Jose State meet for out-of-conference game

San Jose State Spartans at BYU Cougars Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on San Jose…

San Jose State Spartans at BYU Cougars

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on San Jose State in out-of-conference action.

BYU went 13-17 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars shot 42.5% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

San Jose State went 10-22 overall last season while going 2-10 on the road. The Spartans shot 39.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

