Byrd and Harrington lead San Diego State past Long Beach State 77-45

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miles Byrd and Elzie Harrington each scored 13 points to help San Diego State beat Long Beach State 77-45 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Byrd also had eight rebounds for the Aztecs (1-0). Tae Simmons, Taj DeGourville and Miles Heide scored 10 points apiece.

Petar Majstorovic led the way for the Beach with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego State took the lead for good with 5:35 left in the first half and built a 40-25 halftime advantage, with Byrd racking up 11 points. San Diego State extended its lead to 64-37 during the second half, fueled by a 16-3 scoring run. DeGourville scored all 10 of his points in the second half for the Aztecs.

