Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Butler hosts Wright State…

Butler hosts Wright State in season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:46 AM

Wright State Raiders at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Wright State in the season opener.

Butler finished 16-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 63.6 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.

Wright State went 10-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 63.4 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 30.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up