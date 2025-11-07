Butler hosts IU Indianapolis after Ajayi’s 24-point performance

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0) Indianapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts IU Indianapolis after…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (1-0)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts IU Indianapolis after Michael Ajayi scored 24 points in Butler’s 88-58 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Butler finished 15-20 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 4.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

IU Indianapolis finished 10-22 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 12.9 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

