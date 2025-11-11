Live Radio
Butler hosts Central Michigan in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 4:53 AM

Central Michigan Chippewas (1-1) at Butler Bulldogs (1-1)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and Central Michigan face off in non-conference action.

Butler finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Bulldogs gave up 63.6 points per game while committing 14.1 fouls last season.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall a season ago while going 6-8 on the road. The Chippewas averaged 64.4 points per game while shooting 38.2% from the field and 31.2% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

