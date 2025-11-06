Butler Bulldogs to host Columbia Lions Friday

Columbia Lions at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Columbia. Butler went 16-18 overall with…

Columbia Lions at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Columbia.

Butler went 16-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 62.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.6 last season.

Columbia finished 10-2 on the road and 24-7 overall last season. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

