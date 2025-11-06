Live Radio
Butler Bulldogs to host Columbia Lions Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:45 AM

Columbia Lions at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts Columbia.

Butler went 16-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 62.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.6 last season.

Columbia finished 10-2 on the road and 24-7 overall last season. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 35.2 in the paint, 19.6 off of turnovers and 10.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

