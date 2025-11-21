Butler Bulldogs play the South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on South Carolina in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Butler finished 15-20 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs gave up 74.9 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

South Carolina went 12-20 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks allowed opponents to score 71.4 points per game and shot 45.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

