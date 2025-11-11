Butler Bulldogs host the Chicago State Cougars in non-conference play

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is…

Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Butler Bulldogs (2-0)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on Chicago State in non-conference action.

Butler finished 15-20 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.1 from the free-throw line and 25.5 from deep.

Chicago State went 4-28 overall with a 1-19 record on the road a season ago. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

