Butler Bulldogs face the South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler takes on South Carolina in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Butler finished 15-20 overall with an 8-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 8.5 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

South Carolina went 12-20 overall with a 10-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Gamecocks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

