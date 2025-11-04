Butler begins season at home against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Butler Bulldogs Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler begins the season at home…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at Butler Bulldogs

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler begins the season at home against Southern Indiana.

Butler finished 15-20 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

Southern Indiana went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 29.7 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

