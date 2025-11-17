Burton leads Rider against Texas after 21-point performance

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (3-1) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Texas after…

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (3-1)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider takes on Texas after Aasim Burton scored 21 points in Rider’s 86-54 victory over the Eastern (PA) Eagles.

Texas finished 11-7 at home last season while going 19-16 overall. The Longhorns allowed opponents to score 72.6 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Rider went 10-12 in MAAC play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Broncs averaged 67.0 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 10.8 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

