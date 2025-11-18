Burton leads Rider against Texas after 21-point performance

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (3-1) Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -30.5; over/under is…

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (3-1)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -30.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits Texas after Aasim Burton scored 21 points in Rider’s 86-54 win against the Eastern (PA) Eagles.

Texas went 19-16 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Longhorns gave up 72.6 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Rider finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 8-11 on the road. The Broncs averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 6.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.