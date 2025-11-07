Burton leads Notre Dame against Detroit Mercy after 24-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -20.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Detroit Mercy after Markus Burton scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 89-67 victory against the Long Island Sharks.

Notre Dame went 15-18 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 4-17 in Horizon League play and 2-15 on the road last season. The Titans averaged 67.1 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 10.9 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

