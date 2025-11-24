Burks and Texas State host Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at Texas State Bobcats (1-4) San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Tarleton State Texans (2-4) at Texas State Bobcats (1-4)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts Tarleton State after Saniya Burks scored 21 points in Texas State’s 53-43 victory against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Bobcats have gone 0-2 at home. Texas State is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Texans are 0-2 in road games. Tarleton State gives up 66.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.6 points per game.

Texas State’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.1 percentage points lower than Texas State has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Burks averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kyra Anderson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 7.6 points.

Gia Adams is shooting 36.5% and averaging 11.0 points for the Texans. Kyriana Jones is averaging 9.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.