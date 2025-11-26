Burch’s 21 lead Bradley over Liberty 74-64

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Demarion Burch had 21 points in Bradley’s 74-64 win against Liberty in a consolation game of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Demarion Burch had 21 points in Bradley’s 74-64 win against Liberty in a consolation game of the ESPN Events Invitational Adventure Bracket.

Burch had eight rebounds for the Braves (4-4). Alex Huibregtse scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jaquan Johnson finished with 12 points.

The Flames (5-2) were led by Brett Decker Jr., who posted 21 points. Kaden Metheny added 10 points and four assists for Liberty.

Bradley took the lead with 19:18 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Burch led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put the Braves ahead 43-33 at the break. Bradley closed out its victory in the second half, with Burch scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

