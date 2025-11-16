Buntyn scores 19 off the bench, South Dakota defeats Western Michigan 83-78

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Uzziah Buntyn scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead South Dakota past Western…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Uzziah Buntyn scored 19 points off of the bench to help lead South Dakota past Western Michigan 83-78 on Sunday.

Buntyn went 7 of 10 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Coyotes (3-2). Isaac Bruns scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line. Cameron Fens and Shey Eberwein both finished with 11 points.

Jayden Brewer led the Broncos (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Western Michigan also got 12 points from Trey Lewis. Carson Vis had 11 points.

Up next

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota visits Missouri and Western Michigan goes on the road to play Ohio State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

