Bukumirovic leads UT Martin against Florida State after 20-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (2-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -22.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Florida State after Andrija Bukumirovic scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 78-67 win over the Bradley Braves.

Florida State went 17-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Seminoles averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

UT Martin went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-12 on the road. The Skyhawks averaged 8.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

