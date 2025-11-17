Bukumirovic leads UT Martin against Florida State after 20-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (2-1) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits…

UT Martin Skyhawks (3-0) at Florida State Seminoles (2-1)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Florida State after Andrija Bukumirovic scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 78-67 win over the Bradley Braves.

Florida State finished 17-15 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Seminoles averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

UT Martin finished 10-12 in OVC play and 5-12 on the road a season ago. The Skyhawks allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shot 42.4% from the field last season.

