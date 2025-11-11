Buffalo visits DePaul after Talton’s 21-point game

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -18.5; over/under…

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -18.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits DePaul after Derrick Talton Jr. scored 21 points in Buffalo’s 83-76 victory against the Green Bay Phoenix.

DePaul finished 14-20 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 15.4 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Buffalo finished 3-13 on the road and 9-22 overall a season ago. The Bulls averaged 6.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

