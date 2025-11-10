Buffalo visits DePaul after Gunn’s 28-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Buffalo after CJ…

Buffalo Bulls (2-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Buffalo after CJ Gunn scored 28 points in DePaul’s 72-64 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

DePaul finished 14-20 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Blue Demons gave up 74.5 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Buffalo went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Bulls averaged 6.7 steals, 3.5 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

