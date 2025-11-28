Buffalo takes on Hampton

Hampton Lady Pirates (3-3) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-5) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 9 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Buffalo…

Hampton Lady Pirates (3-3) vs. Buffalo Bulls (1-5)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Saturday, 9 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton and Buffalo meet at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Bulls have a 1-5 record in non-conference play. Buffalo ranks sixth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Meg Lucas leads the Bulls with 9.3 boards.

The Lady Pirates have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Hampton is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Buffalo scores 54.8 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 55.7 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paula Lopez is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulls. Lucas is averaging 7.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 39.1%.

Kiarra Mcelrath is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Pirates, while averaging 11.5 points and two steals. Kayla Lezama is averaging 12.5 points and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

