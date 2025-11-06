Buffalo takes on Green Bay following Sabol’s 32-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Green…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Green Bay after Ryan Sabol scored 32 points in Buffalo’s 85-79 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Buffalo finished 9-22 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

Green Bay finished 1-17 on the road and 4-28 overall a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.