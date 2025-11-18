Buffalo hosts Vermont after Freitag’s 27-point game

Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at Buffalo Bulls (4-0) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under…

Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at Buffalo Bulls (4-0)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Vermont after Daniel Freitag scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 80-64 victory over the RIT Tigers.

Buffalo went 9-22 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Bulls averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.9 last season.

Vermont went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

