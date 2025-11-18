Buffalo hosts Vermont after Freitag’s 27-point game

Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at Buffalo Bulls (4-0)
Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Vermont after Daniel Freitag scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 80-64 victory over the RIT Tigers.
Buffalo went 9-22 overall last season while going 6-9 at home. The Bulls averaged 71.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.9 last season.
Vermont went 21-12 overall a season ago while going 7-8 on the road. The Catamounts averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 11.8 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.
