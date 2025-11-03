Buffalo hosts Southern Miss for season opener

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Buffalo Bulls Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo opens the season at home against Southern Miss.

Buffalo finished 6-9 at home a season ago while going 9-22 overall. The Bulls averaged 13.5 assists per game on 25.0 made field goals last season.

Southern Miss went 1-13 on the road and 11-22 overall a season ago. The Golden Eagles gave up 76.0 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.