Buffalo hosts Green Bay following Sabol’s 32-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5;…

Green Bay Phoenix (0-1) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on Green Bay after Ryan Sabol scored 32 points in Buffalo’s 85-79 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Buffalo went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 6-9 at home. The Bulls averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 24.4 bench points last season.

Green Bay went 4-28 overall with a 1-17 record on the road last season. The Phoenix averaged 9.5 points off of turnovers, 7.0 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.