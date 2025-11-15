Buffalo hosts Fordham after Black’s 20-point game

Fordham Rams (3-1) at Buffalo Bulls (0-3) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Buffalo after…

Fordham Rams (3-1) at Buffalo Bulls (0-3)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Buffalo after Alexis Black scored 20 points in Fordham’s 58-52 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Buffalo finished 30-7 overall with an 18-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 73.9 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 13.5 from 3-point range.

Fordham finished 5-9 on the road and 15-15 overall last season. The Rams averaged 11.6 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

