Buffalo Bulls to host No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats Sunday

Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (0-1)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts No. 24 Kentucky.

Buffalo went 30-7 overall last season while going 18-2 at home. The Bulls averaged 10.6 steals, 2.2 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Kentucky finished 11-6 in SEC play and 6-4 on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 5.4 steals, 7.0 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

