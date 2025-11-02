Buffalo Bulls tip off season at home against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Buffalo Bulls Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2;…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Buffalo Bulls

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Southern Miss for the season opener.

Buffalo went 6-9 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Bulls averaged 12.0 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 24.4 bench points last season.

Southern Miss finished 6-14 in Sun Belt play and 1-13 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.