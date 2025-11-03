Buckner’s 18 points lead Clemson in 88-38 rout over New Hampshire

Clemson, S.C. (AP) — Ace Buckner had an efficient 18 points, and nine different Clemson players scored at least five…

Clemson, S.C. (AP) — Ace Buckner had an efficient 18 points, and nine different Clemson players scored at least five points in an 88-38 trouncing of New Hampshire in a season opener for both teams.

Buckner was 6-of-7 from the field and from the free throw line. Jake Wahlin (11 points), Nick Davidson (10 points) and Carter Welling (10 points) all hit double digits, while RJ Godfrey tallied nine points and nine rebounds.

Clemson broke out with a 15-0 run at the end of the first half, making it 43-16 at the break. After a New Hampshire basket, the Tigers opened the second half on an 8-0 run.

New Hampshire was held to 25 percent shooting from the field and 4-of-27 from 3-point range. The Tigers capitalized with 20 points off of 13 turnovers. Comeh Emuobor led the Wildcats with 11 points.

