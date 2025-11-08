Bucknell wins 73-62 against Mount St. Mary’s

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ruot Bijiek’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat Mount St. Mary’s 73-62 on Friday. Bijiek also had…

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ruot Bijiek’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat Mount St. Mary’s 73-62 on Friday.

Bijiek also had five rebounds for the Bison (2-0). Amon Dorries scored 15 points while going 7 of 14, and Jayden Williams had 12 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Mountaineers (0-2) were led by Luke McEldon, who posted 21 points and eight rebounds. Xavier Lipscomb added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Anastasios Rozakeas finished with 10 points.

Bucknell took the lead for good with 6:58 to go in the first half. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Pat Curtin racking up eight points. Bucknell outscored Mount St. Mary’s in the second half by three points, with Dorries scoring a team-high 11 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.