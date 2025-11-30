Bucknell hosts Stewart and Albany

Albany Great Danes (5-2) at Bucknell Bison (3-4) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany faces Bucknell after…

Albany Great Danes (5-2) at Bucknell Bison (3-4)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany faces Bucknell after Amaya Stewart scored 22 points in Albany’s 96-43 victory against the RPI Engineers.

The Bison have gone 2-1 in home games. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot with 6.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tuana Coskun averaging 1.7.

The Great Danes are 1-2 in road games. Albany ranks eighth in college basketball allowing 50.4 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Bucknell averages 52.6 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 50.4 Albany gives up. Albany scores 5.2 more points per game (65.9) than Bucknell allows (60.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Zemitis is scoring 12.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bison. Coskun is averaging 9.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 34.7%.

Stewart is averaging 15.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Great Danes. Delanie Hill is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.