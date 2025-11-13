Bucknell hosts Hofstra after Davis’ 24-point game

Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-1)
Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Bucknell after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 95-61 win over the Molloy Lions.
Bucknell finished 18-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison shot 46.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.
Hofstra went 5-9 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Pride gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.