Bucknell hosts Hofstra after Davis’ 24-point game

Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-1) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Bucknell after Cruz…

Hofstra Pride (1-2) at Bucknell Bison (2-1)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Bucknell after Cruz Davis scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 95-61 win over the Molloy Lions.

Bucknell finished 18-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bison shot 46.6% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range last season.

Hofstra went 5-9 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Pride gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.