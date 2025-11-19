Bucknell faces No. 14 St. John’s on 3-game skid

Bucknell Bison (2-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to…

Bucknell Bison (2-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over No. 14 St. John’s.

St. John’s finished 18-0 at home last season while going 31-5 overall. The Red Storm gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Bison are 1-2 on the road. Bucknell is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

