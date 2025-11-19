Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bucknell faces No. 14…

Bucknell faces No. 14 St. John’s on 3-game skid

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:42 AM

Bucknell Bison (2-3) at St. John’s Red Storm (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over No. 14 St. John’s.

St. John’s finished 18-0 at home last season while going 31-5 overall. The Red Storm gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

The Bison are 1-2 on the road. Bucknell is 1-1 against opponents over .500.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up