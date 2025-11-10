Bucknell Bison travel to the Princeton Tigers

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Princeton Tigers (0-1)
Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Bucknell.
Princeton went 9-4 at home last season while going 19-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.
Bucknell went 6-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
