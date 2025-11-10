Bucknell Bison travel to the Princeton Tigers

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Princeton Tigers (0-1) Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Bucknell. Princeton…

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Princeton Tigers (0-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Bucknell.

Princeton went 9-4 at home last season while going 19-11 overall. The Tigers averaged 14.5 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

Bucknell went 6-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

