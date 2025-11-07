Bucher leads Cal Baptist against Pacific after 22-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) at Pacific Tigers (1-0) Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Pacific…

Cal Baptist Lancers (1-0) at Pacific Tigers (1-0)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Pacific after Chance Bucher scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 56-53 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

Pacific finished 15-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers gave up 66.1 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

Cal Baptist went 6-9 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Lancers allowed opponents to score 73.5 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

