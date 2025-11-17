Buchanan’s 24 help South Dakota State take down Peru State 94-46

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Trey Buchanan had 24 points in South Dakota State’s 94-46 win over Peru State on Monday.…

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Trey Buchanan had 24 points in South Dakota State’s 94-46 win over Peru State on Monday.

Buchanan shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Jackrabbits (3-2). Damon Wilkinson scored 14 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Alec Squires shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Ashton Lovette finished with 10 points for the Bobcats. Ty Griggs added nine points for Peru State. Luke Lee finished with six points and two steals.

