Buchanan’s 19 lead Boise State over Montana State 62-58

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Javan Buchanan’s 19 points helped Boise State defeat Montana State 62-58 on Saturday.

Buchanan added nine rebounds for the Broncos (3-1). Andrew Meadow shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Drew Fielder shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Davian Brown finished with 16 points for the Bobcats (1-4).

Fielder put up 10 points in the first half for Boise State, which led 35-30 at the break. Buchanan scored Boise State’s final six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

