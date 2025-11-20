Buchanan and South Dakota State host Georgia State

Georgia State Panthers (1-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2) Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

Georgia State Panthers (1-4) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-2)

Brookings, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Georgia State after Trey Buchanan scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 94-46 victory against the Peru State Bobcats.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 in home games. South Dakota State leads the Summit League in rebounding, averaging 37.6 boards. Damon Wilkinson leads the Jackrabbits with 6.0 rebounds.

The Panthers have gone 0-3 away from home. Georgia State is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

South Dakota State makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Georgia State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Georgia State averages 65.2 points per game, 0.8 more than the 64.4 South Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Jackson is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals. Joe Sayler is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.4 points.

Joah Chappelle is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 9.8 points and 1.0 rebound.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

