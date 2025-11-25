Brycen Blaine scores 25 as Charleston Southern beats Piedmont 93-81

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brycen Blaine had 25 points in Charleston Southern’s 93-81 victory over Piedmont on Tuesday. Blaine…

Blaine had eight rebounds and eight assists for the Buccaneers (5-3). Nate Brafford scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Luke Williams added 11.

Israel Hall led the way for the Lions with 18 points and three steals. Parker Renault added 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Piedmont. Fisher Darden also put up 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

