No. 14 St. John’s routs Bucknell 97-49 for biggest blowout under Pitino

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Hopkins had 20 points in 17 minutes for his highest-scoring game in nearly two years, and No. 14 St. John’s routed Bucknell 97-49 on Thursday night.

It was the most lopsided win for the Red Storm in three seasons under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, and their biggest margin of victory since blowing out Mississippi Valley State 119-61 in November 2021.

St. John’s (3-1) has scored at least 90 points in each of its first four games for the first time in school history.

Hopkins, who tore his left ACL in January 2024 and played only three games for Providence last season because of trouble with the same knee, shot 7 of 9 from the field and has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Hopkins had 13 points in the first half and hit two 3-pointers in the final 11 1/2 minutes of the period, when the Red Storm began asserting themselves after missing 11 of their first 14 shots.

The forward reached 20 points for the first time since scoring 26 for Providence against Sacred Heart on Dec. 16, 2023.

Reserve guard Ian Jackson added a season-high 20 points for the Johnnies. Ruben Prey scored 14 off the bench as the Red Storm shot 50.8% and racked up 32 fast-break points.

Dillon Mitchell had 10 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocks in 20 minutes off the bench. Leading scorer and rebounder Zuby Ejiofor was held to five points and four rebounds.

Amon Dorries scored 12 for Bucknell (2-4), which dropped its fourth straight. The Bison shot 29%, committed 24 turnovers and remained winless against ranked opponents since beating No. 17 Syracuse on Nov. 22, 2005.

St. John’s trailed by four midway through the first half but took an 11-point lead on a 3-pointer by Prey with 4:02 left in the period. The Red Storm ended the half with an 18-5 run for a 41-25 lead.

Hopkins reached the 20-point mark by hitting a 3 with 11:47 remaining for a 63-34 advantage.

Bucknell: Will face Bowling Green on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida.

St. John’s: Will play No. 16 Iowa State on Monday in Las Vegas.

