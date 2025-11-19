Bryant visits Virginia Tech following Bedford’s 21-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -25.5; over/under…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (4-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -25.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Bryant after Jailen Bedford scored 21 points in Virginia Tech’s 84-76 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

Virginia Tech finished 8-9 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Hokies allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 45.5% from the field last season.

Bryant finished 23-12 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 81.8 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

