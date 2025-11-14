Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bryant faces Rider, aims…

Bryant faces Rider, aims for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:47 AM

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-0)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Rider.

Bryant went 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.3 assists per game on 22.3 made field goals last season.

Rider went 7-22 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Broncs averaged 12.2 assists per game on 20.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up