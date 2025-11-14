Bryant faces Rider, aims for 4th straight win

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-0) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is looking to…

Rider Broncs (1-2) at Bryant Bulldogs (3-0)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Rider.

Bryant went 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.3 assists per game on 22.3 made field goals last season.

Rider went 7-22 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Broncs averaged 12.2 assists per game on 20.6 made field goals last season.

