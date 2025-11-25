Bryant faces Boston University, aims for 4th straight road win

Bryant Bulldogs (6-0) at Boston University Terriers (3-3) Boston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will try to keep…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-0) at Boston University Terriers (3-3)

Boston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Boston University.

The Terriers are 1-2 in home games. Boston University has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 away from home. Bryant is third in the America East scoring 73.2 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

Boston University makes 39.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). Bryant has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 13.8 percentage points above the 37.1% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anete Adler is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Mia Mancini is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Nia Scott is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.