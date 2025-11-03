Bryant Bulldogs begin season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant starts the…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant starts the season at home against Cent. Conn. St.

Bryant went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 58.0 points per game last season, 8.3 from the free-throw line and 15.6 from deep.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 11-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 61.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

