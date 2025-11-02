Bryant begins season at home against Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant begins the…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant begins the season at home against Cent. Conn. St.

Bryant went 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 58.0 points per game last season, 8.3 on free throws and 15.6 from 3-point range.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 10-7 in NEC play and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 11.7 assists per game on 22.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.