Bryant and Cornell meet in cross-conference matchup

Cornell Big Red at Bryant Bulldogs

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on Cornell in out-of-conference play.

Bryant finished 17-15 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 6.1 steals, 2.6 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

Cornell finished 3-11 in Ivy League action and 4-12 on the road a season ago. The Big Red allowed opponents to score 59.9 points per game and shot 39.5% from the field last season.

