Bruns scores 18 as South Dakota defeats Southern Indiana 89-74

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns scored 18 points as South Dakota beat Southern Indiana 89-74 on Wednesday. Bruns had…

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Isaac Bruns scored 18 points as South Dakota beat Southern Indiana 89-74 on Wednesday.

Bruns had seven rebounds for the Coyotes (2-2). Shey Eberwein shot 6 of 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to add 18 points. Cameron Fens shot 2 of 7 from the field and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Screaming Eagles (0-3) were led by Ismail Habib, who posted 19 points and two steals. Southern Indiana also got 18 points from Kaden Brown. Cardell Bailey also had 10 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.