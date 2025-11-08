Brumbaugh scores 33, Tulane knocks off Texas State 79-71

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh’s 33 points led Tulane over Texas State 79-71 on Saturday. Brumbaugh also had six…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rowan Brumbaugh’s 33 points led Tulane over Texas State 79-71 on Saturday.

Brumbaugh also had six assists for the Green Wave (2-0). Tyler Ringgold added 14 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. KJ Greene shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

DJ Hall led the Bobcats (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. Makai Willis added 12 points for Texas State. Mark Drone recorded 10 points.

Brumbaugh scored eight points in the first half and Tulane went into the break trailing 39-26. Brumbaugh scored 25 points in the second half to help lead Tulane to an eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

